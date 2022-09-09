iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

