iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

