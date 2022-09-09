iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

