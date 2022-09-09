iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.