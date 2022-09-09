IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.81. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 606,759 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

