J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.20).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.38. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

