Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 775 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).
ASOS Stock Performance
ASC opened at GBX 692.73 ($8.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £692.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,339.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 908.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,270.50.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.
