Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €740.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of MC stock opened at €643.50 ($656.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €649.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €620.45. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a one year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

