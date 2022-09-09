Jefferies Financial Group Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $79.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.83.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.