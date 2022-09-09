John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.48

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 2541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Separately, CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

