Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

