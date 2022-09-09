Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.82

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as low as C$15.35. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 27,343 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$180.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is -129.04%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.