Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 6,504 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 47.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,877,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 417,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,168,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,835,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,344,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $414,633,000 after purchasing an additional 293,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average of $275.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

