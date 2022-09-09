Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.48

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.48 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 96.12 ($1.16). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 96.12 ($1.16), with a volume of 2,191 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £137 ($165.54) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.31 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

