KeyCorp Comments on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 7.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Shares of MRVI opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 961,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

