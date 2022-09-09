Kings Point Capital Management Has $40.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

