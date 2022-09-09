Kings Point Capital Management Has $44.14 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 469,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.6% during the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 28,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Microsoft by 221.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,950,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,217,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 88,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

