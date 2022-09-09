Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX opened at €35.86 ($36.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.98 and a 200 day moving average of €50.78. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

