Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.88

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as low as $19.60. Komatsu shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 224,993 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.