Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.88

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as low as $19.60. Komatsu shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 224,993 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Komatsu Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
