Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 0.8%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 14,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kontrol Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $3.74 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

