Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $150.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,950,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,217,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 88,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,877,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 417,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

