Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

