Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.53. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 197,570 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

