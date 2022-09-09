LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU) Shares Down 16.8%

Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Rating) dropped 16.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

