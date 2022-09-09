Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,741 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $3,531,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $419.65 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.12 and a 200-day moving average of $432.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

