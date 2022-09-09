Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 48.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 147.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Logitech International by 91.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

LOGI stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.9782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. This represents a yield of 2%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

