Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 98,705 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,705 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

DSGX stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

