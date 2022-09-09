Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 233,366 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.