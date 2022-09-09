Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 233,366 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,750,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
