Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 369,537 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,230,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 615,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $207,218,000 after buying an additional 65,776 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 40,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,217.0% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 219,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 202,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $275.70.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

