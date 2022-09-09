Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,631 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

