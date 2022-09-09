Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $350.34 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

