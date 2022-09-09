Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,817 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,026,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

