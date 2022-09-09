Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $27,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Duke Realty stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

