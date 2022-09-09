Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,929,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

