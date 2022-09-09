Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.