Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

