Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

