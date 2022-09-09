Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

