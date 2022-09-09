Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,781,000 after buying an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPE opened at $13.36 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.