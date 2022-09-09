Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

