Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

