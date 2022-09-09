Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

SWKS stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

