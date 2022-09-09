Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TDY opened at $380.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.