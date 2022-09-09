Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 18.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $127.85 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

