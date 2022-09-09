Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

