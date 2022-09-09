Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

