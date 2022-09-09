Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.30 and its 200 day moving average is $251.40. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

