Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,557,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

