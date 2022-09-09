Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,089,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

NYSE ALB opened at $291.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

