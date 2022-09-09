Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.95 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

